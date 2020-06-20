70 jobs cut

Underground operations at the Rasp Mine in Broken Hill. Underground operations at the Rasp Mine in Broken Hill.

By Craig Brealey

Workers at the Rasp Mine will know by the end of this month if they still have a job.

At a mass meeting called by the mine’s owner, CBH, on Tuesday employees were told that 39 full-time positions and those of 31 contractors would have to go due to operating losses and commodity prices falling by about 20 per cent due to less demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mine had been producing about 60,000 tonnes a month of low grade ore from its remnant mining and higher grade but lower volume ore from the Western Mineralisation.

Please log in to read the whole article.