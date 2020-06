Steve opts for drag down the main street

They fit! Steve Radford getting ready for the big event in Argent Street this morning. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

Little did Steve Radford know when he challenged the Broken Hill community to raise $5,000 for Lifeline Broken Hill Country to Coast and men’s mental health, that it would be the start of something so big.

After hearing about five weeks ago that Lifeline Broken Hill didn’t have enough resources to fund the hiring of appropriate staff needed to help the community in the way they needed and wanted, Steve acted immediately by putting a challenge out to the community.

To raise money for Lifeline’s ‘Challenge the Stigma (of men’s mental health)’ campaign, Steve challenged the community to raise $5,000, and if the target could be reached within three weeks, he would match it with another $5,000.

