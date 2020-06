Jordan dips in to Challenge the Stigma

Central Football Club's Jordan Gilby will lead a group of team mates in a 25 km run from the Silverton Hotel to Broken Hill on Saturday July 4 to raise $10,000 and awareness for men's mental health. PICTURE: Lifeline Broken Hill

By Annette Northey

Central Football Club’s Jordan Gilby and some of his club mates will be hitting the tar and 39 dips when they run between Silverton and Broken Hill on Saturday July 4 to raise funds and awareness for men’s mental health.

Following from Steve Radford’s initial challenge five weeks ago for the community to raise money for Lifeline Broken Hill’s Challenge the Stigma for men’s mental health campaign, Jordan had no doubts that he needed to do something.

Central Football Club members know all too well the importance of awareness about men’s mental health, after having lost two club members to suicide within 12 months of each other - one of them being a very close mate of Jordan’s.

