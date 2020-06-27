Dry July gets Judd through

Judd Carpenter at the Royal Adelaide Hospital at the beginning of his eight months of chemotherapy treatment in August 2018. Judd Carpenter at the Royal Adelaide Hospital at the beginning of his eight months of chemotherapy treatment in August 2018.

By Annette Northey

Judd Carpenter’s journey on his two-year-long treatment regime for leukaemia is almost at an end, and now fit and strong, he is a model of inspiration for all, for his fortitude and maturity in overcoming adversity.

Every day 35 Australians are diagnosed with blood cancer. By 2025, this number is predicted to jump to 50 people. That’s one Australian every 41 minutes.

Judd was diagnosed with leukaemia just two weeks before Christmas in 2018.

