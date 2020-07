Playtime bus a huge hit

Playtime Preschool’s Bentley Staker, Emmerson Staker, Talon Sanderson and Director Tess Gilmore say goodbye to Regional Transport and Roads MP Paul Toole as they grab the bus home. PICTURE: Myles Burt Playtime Preschool’s Bentley Staker, Emmerson Staker, Talon Sanderson and Director Tess Gilmore say goodbye to Regional Transport and Roads MP Paul Toole as they grab the bus home. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Playtime Preschool welcomed NSW MP Paul Toole after he visited to view the preschool’s new government grant-funded bus service.

The Minister for Regional Transport and Roads and Deputy Leader of the NSW National Party, Mr Toole said Playtime Preschool had been successful for the Transport Access Regional Partnership (TARP) grants program, which aims to address specific transport service gaps within a community.

In cooperation with Live Better who provide transport for Playtime Preschool, Mr Toole said the program is helping to support families who might not be able to access transport.

