‘Forgotten corner’ connected at last

Roadworkers seal the last section of the Silver City Highway from Broken Hill to Tibooburra last week. PICTURE: Supplied

By Annette Northey

The official opening for the long-awaited completion of the sealing of the Silver City Highway between Broken Hill and Tibooburra (Tibooburra Road) was held on Wednesday night.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole officiated with the help of Alistair Lunn, Director West - Transport for NSW; Carol-Anne Nelson, Deputy Secretary Regional and Outer Metropolitan - Transport for NSW; and some very chuffed locals who also got in on the action.

Some students from Tibooburra Public School helped Mr Toole cut the ribbon on the commemorative plaque, which has been mounted on a granite boulder, and the local P&C catered for the barbecue dinner.

