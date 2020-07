Magical milestone for respected Elder

Dr Beryl Carmichael will celebrate her 85th birthday today at the old Menindee Mission where she was born. PICTURE: Otis Filley Dr Beryl Carmichael will celebrate her 85th birthday today at the old Menindee Mission where she was born. PICTURE: Otis Filley

By Mark Merritt

Today marks the 85th birthday of Ngiyeempaa Elder Dr Beryl Carmichael of Menindee, a lifelong campaigner for the rights of Aboriginal people and the restoration of the Darling River.

Born on the Menindee Mission in 1935, her traditional name is Yungha-Du and she is widely respected for her commitment to her community, her lore, language and culture.

“I grew up amongst the lore people,” said Beryl.

