Credit Union chief retires

(From left) Andrew Pellizzer has retired as general manager of the Broken Hill Community Credit Union, and welcomes Louise Hunt as the new General Manager with Credit Union Board chairperson Allan Carter. PICTURE: Chris Day (From left) Andrew Pellizzer has retired as general manager of the Broken Hill Community Credit Union, and welcomes Louise Hunt as the new General Manager with Credit Union Board chairperson Allan Carter. PICTURE: Chris Day

By Myles Burt

After 37 years at the Broken Hill Community Credit Union, Andrew Pellizzer has retired from the role of General Manager.

Mr Pellizzer has been the Credit Union general manager for 16 years, has decided to retire to spend more time caring for his son, and he felt he was at the right age to retire.

Mr Pellizzer said the Credit Union board appointed Louise Hunt to continue to lead the Credit Union as general manager.

