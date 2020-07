Two-car smash in city’s west

The scene of a crash between a Land Rover (front) and a Hyundai Sonata (back) in Railwaytown yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Myles Burt The scene of a crash between a Land Rover (front) and a Hyundai Sonata (back) in Railwaytown yesterday afternoon. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Police were last night continuing to investigate a spectacular crash at the intersection of Bismuth and Mercury Streets yesterday afternoon.

A black Land Rover and a dark grey Hyundai Sonata collided at speed, both drivers were lucky to escape serious injury.

Paramedics and firefighters rushed to the scene as police blocked off the crash site to the public about 3.30pm.

