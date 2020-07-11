Furry friends boost morale

Penni the three-year-old British Bulldog is one of the resident pooches of Pets Tucker, owner Tayla Cuffe's dog.

By Emily Ferguson

A Broken Hill photographer has used her skills to capture the ‘furry friends’ of businesses around town in an effort to boost morale.

Kristy Smith of Tux Pet Photography started the project with the hopes of raining morale and exposure of local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. She approached local businesses about photographing the retailer’s pets in the stores, participation was free.

There were a total of 17 businesses involved in the pet photography project, the pets were mostly dogs but there was also a cat pictured and even a chicken.

