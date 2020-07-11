Corner store opens up

The Cameron Corner Store will finally be able to serve customers after the NSW and Queensland border officially reopened yesterday. PICTURE: Cameron Corner Store

By Myles Burt

Financially stranded since March, the Cameron Corner Store is now allowed to serve travellers after the NSW/QLD border opened yesterday.

The borders of SA, NSW and Queensland intersect at Cameron Corner, but the actual store is in Queensland. It receives the majority of its customers from NSW and South Australia.

Manager Brett Johns said the business has been running at a 100 per cent loss since Queensland closed its borders.

