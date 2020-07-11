‘Outback Experience’ open

Almost ten weeks after closing its doors to the public due to COVID-19, the Royal Flying Doctor Outback Experience in Broken Hill has reopened.

Due to lockdown laws to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the facility was forced to close, but with the easing of restrictions, locals and visitors were welcomed back this week.

“We’d love to get the locals coming out and supporting us. We want to welcome everyone back and assure them we are following specific protocols to keep our visitors and all our staff safe,” Head of Tourism John Larkin said.

