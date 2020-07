Vinnie’s building revamp

St Vincent de Paul’s President Leo Woodman (left) with local Federal MP Mark Coulton. PICTURE: Craig Brealey St Vincent de Paul’s President Leo Woodman (left) with local Federal MP Mark Coulton. PICTURE: Craig Brealey

By Craig Brealey

The St Vinnie’s building is about to be refurbished to give people needing help the privacy and dignity they deserve, says Leo Woodman, the President of the Wilcannia-Forbes Central Council of St Vincent de Paul Society.

Now anyone who finds themselves in need must walk through the second-hand shop to a room at the back for an interview.

Being seen entering the interview room heightened the sense of shame that some people felt at having to apply for charity but soon they will have another way of seeking assistance, Mr Woodman said.

