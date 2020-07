League season nears

The juniors are set to play before the seniors when the ORL competition gets underway on July 26. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily Ferguson

Outback Rugby League is on schedule to start their season after the delay due to COVID-19.

Far West Competitions Support Officer Dallas Reeves said, while they are aware of the need to be vigilant with COVID-19 protocols, the Outback Rugby League plans to commence the 2020 Musicians Club ORL competitions on Sunday, July 26.

The first round will be held at Lamb Oval in Broken Hill with juniors commencing at 10am followed by the senior program from around noon.

