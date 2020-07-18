Race meeting postponed

Some of the action during last year’s race meeting. Some of the action during last year’s race meeting.

By Emily Ferguson

The annual Silver City Cup has been postponed, another event affected by the global pandemic.

Silver City Race Club President Dave Gallagher said the executive had a meeting last week to discuss the future of their event and decided to postpone the race meet.

“The executive had a meeting and decided that due to COVID-19 restrictions and any uncertainty of whether crowds can attend due to the pandemic, we’ve decided unfortunately to postpone the meet this year at a date to be fixed in the future,” said Mr Gallagher.

Please log in to read the whole article.