RDA floats bold reservoir plan

Aerial shot of Umberumberka Reservoir.PICTURE: Supplied Aerial shot of Umberumberka Reservoir.PICTURE: Supplied

RDA Far West has developed a bold concept document to repurpose Umberumberka Reservoir to better cater for the community needs and provide another attraction for the growing number of visitors to the region.

The completion of the Wentworth to Broken Hill Pipeline created a perfect opportunity to investigate the repurposing of Umberumberka Reservoir and create some “fantastic opportunities for our community,” said Director of Regional Development Michael Williams.

“The concept document includes opportunities for mountain biking, walking tracks, catch and release fishing, kayaking, bird watching, camping and developing a museum to ensure visitors have the opportunity to see the original steam pumping engines preserved at the site,” Mr Williams said.

