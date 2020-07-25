Mat reveals highs and lows

Broken Hill electrician Mat Garrick. Broken Hill electrician Mat Garrick.

By Emily Ferguson

Mat Garrick, Broken Hill’s Big Brother star, said the experience was a crazy ride and one of the best things he had ever done.

Mat made it all the way to the top four, he made some great friends along the way and certainly made Broken Hill proud, as he hoped he would.

Mat was “stoked” to have made it as far as the top four, considering he never expected to “get a gig on the show” to start with.

Please log in to read the whole article.