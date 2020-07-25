ORL: All systems go

Outback Rugby League’s 2020 season starts tomorrow. Outback Rugby League’s 2020 season starts tomorrow.

By Emily Ferguson

The 2020 Outback Rugby League competition is finally getting underway tomorrow, after some delays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league can’t wait to be finally kick off the season and Dallas Reeves Far West Competition Support Officer said it was exciting to be able to run a competition in a year like this one.

Sunday will see a big day of rugby league in Broken Hill with games taking place at the Lamb Oval.

