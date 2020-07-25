Ameliah wings her way to childhood dream

Mission Accomplished: Flying Vet Dr Ameliah Scott seen here walking the wing of her very own aeroplane. Mission Accomplished: Flying Vet Dr Ameliah Scott seen here walking the wing of her very own aeroplane.

By Annette Northey

The Far West Region’s very own Flying Vet is living her childhood dream of taking care of animals and flying an aeroplane.

She will be winging her way to the Broken Hill region this Sunday to provide equine dental care for horses.

Dr Ameliah Scott is a local White Cliffs girl, where she was raised, and now owns her own property.

