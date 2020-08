Hospital visitors cover up

(From left) Tembys staff with their own masks Courtney Harvey, Caroline Crabb, Liana Gould and Kyla Harvey. Tembys has masks available - they also have 200 reusable masks and 4,000 disposable masks on order. PICTURE: Emily McInerney (From left) Tembys staff with their own masks Courtney Harvey, Caroline Crabb, Liana Gould and Kyla Harvey. Tembys has masks available - they also have 200 reusable masks and 4,000 disposable masks on order. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

Visitors and patients to the hospital will be required to supply and wear their own masks.

The ruling came in last week, and was changed to include that people would have to supply their own masks at the start of the week.

Far West Local Health District Chief Executive Umit Agis said the measure was put in place because the virus was still a concern.

