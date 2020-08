Huge win for juniors

Yabbies’ Jack Ofa storms through to score a try. PICTURE: Myles Burt Yabbies’ Jack Ofa storms through to score a try. PICTURE: Myles Burt

Victories were split between all three communities when rugby league returned to the Far West with round one of the 2020 Musicians Club Outback Rugby League last Sunday (26 July) at Lamb Oval, Broken Hill.

The biggest win was perhaps the juniors were almost 100 children turned out to play across the under 8s, 10s, 12s and 14s categories.

Play then moved onto the senior matches. The ever-talented Wilcannia Boomerangs scored a 64-4 win against Parntu in the Wilcannia derby after a gusty eight-man Warriors side conceded at half-time down 34-4.

