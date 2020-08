Sports in $1m light boost

Nash Mitchell takes a ripper catch in this year’s grand final. The cricketing community is looking forward to playing under lights. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Nash Mitchell takes a ripper catch in this year’s grand final. The cricketing community is looking forward to playing under lights. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

Two of Broken Hill’s ovals are set to light up thanks to drought funding from the Federal Government.

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton said during the week that $1 million in funding had been allocated to Broken Hill City Council to upgrade lighting at both Alma Oval and Norm Fox Soccer Oval.

“These grants are providing a critical cash injection at a time when drought has had an enduring impact on community morale and the local economy right across my electorate,” Mr Coulton said.

Please log in to read the whole article.