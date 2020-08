Top firies climb another rung

Clayton Spencer and Craig Burke have increased in rank to Leading Firefighters after completing their written and practical exams this year. PICTURE: Myles Burt Clayton Spencer and Craig Burke have increased in rank to Leading Firefighters after completing their written and practical exams this year. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Craig Burke and Clayton Spencer have ranked up to Leading Firefighters after a long haul of strenuous testing and practical exams.

Mr Burke received his promotion from Senior to Leading Firefighter in late March, with Mr Spencer receiving his promotion on July 21.

Over a two-year process, the pair underwent an official written exam with an external NSW Fire and Rescue official, completed six safety modules along with travelling to Wollongong to take part in an eight-day incident management practical examination.

