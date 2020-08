Vale John Watts

BIC union badge from 1990 featuring John Watts. BIC union badge from 1990 featuring John Watts.

Dedicated City Council worker and union man, John Watts, passed away at his home last Saturday.

The father of two, worked as a pool attendant for many decades with his work taking him to all three pools in Broken Hill.

Three thousand swimmers used to come under the watchful eye of just one pool attendant when the old City Pool was open, John remembered in 2003.

