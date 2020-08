Glimpse of the Future

Adam Slattery will keep his eye on the ball today when he represents the GWS Giants Academy in Sydney, for the Northern Academy Series. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Local football talent Adam Slattery will take to the field in Sydney this afternoon after he was selected in the GWS Giants Academy Future Teams side.

Adam will line up against the Sydney Swans Academy team in one of two games taking place at North Dalton Park in Wollongong, in Round One of the Northern Academy Series. Adam will play in the Under 17s age bracket, while the following game is the Under 18s.

COVID-19 has affected football across the entire country at every level, but all Giants Academy programs across NSW were permitted to resume training in July. The Broken Hill squad was unable to train due to the Jubilee Oval being unavailable, so Adam has been undertaking individual training in preparation for his game today.

