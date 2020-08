Air power proposal to back up supply

The compressed-air storage system showing the reservoir and plant on top of the underground cavern. Air is drawn from the atmosphere and pumped underground (via the line on the left) where the water (from the line on the right) keeps it under a constant pressure. When power is needed, the pressure is released and the air forced to the surface to run the turbine. PICTURE: Hydrostor

By Craig Brealey

Broken Hill has the sun and the wind generating electricity and soon it might have air and water to ensure a constant supply and no more power blackouts.

Plans are well underway to store underground the renewable energy, made by the Silverton wind farm and the solar farm off the Adelaide road, and turn the city into the home of a mini power grid, perhaps the biggest in the world.

The proposal was announced this week by Transgrid which operates and manages the electricity transmission network in NSW.

