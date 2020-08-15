Vale Vittorio ‘Vic’ Zanette

Vic Zanette: September 6 1956 - July 5 2020 Vic Zanette: September 6 1956 - July 5 2020

Vittorio John Zanette, ‘Vic’ was the third child born to Luigi and Olga Zanette and the first to be born on Australian soil after Luigi, arriving in 1951, followed by Olga in 1953, immigrated from Italy and settled in Broken Hill.

Pellegrino (Rino), Luciana and Vic were followed by Loi, Rosamaria (Rosie) and Anthony (Bull).

Vic attended school in his early years in Broken Hill, then ventured onto Sacred Heart in Adelaide where as a boarder, playing footy and cricket for the Hearts, and was elected as a prefect in his final year of school in 1974.

