Thieves clean out hairdressing salon

CROP Low Tox Hair’s Brontie Hendry found her shelves stripped bare Wednesday morning after a break and enter the night before. PICTURE: Myles Burt CROP Low Tox Hair’s Brontie Hendry found her shelves stripped bare Wednesday morning after a break and enter the night before. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

A local hairdresser has been significantly placed out of pocket after a burglar stole $11,000 of hair products from her salon.

CROP Low Tox Hair’s Bronte Hendry was gutted to find that the glass front door of her salon had been kicked in Wednesday morning, revealing that her salon had been stripped bare.

The offenders went on a spree, stripping shelves of stock, taking basing stock for hair washing, stealing the money till, and using multiple empty baskets and 16 canvas bags from the salon to help haul items out of the store.

