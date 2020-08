Border controls hinder projects

Council roadworks are under way near the corner of Gypsum and Mercury streets and Cornish Lane. PICTURE: Annette Northey Council roadworks are under way near the corner of Gypsum and Mercury streets and Cornish Lane. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

The Gypsum Street reconstruction project and others are proving problematic for City Council in the face of unavoidable delays due to tighter border controls around COVID-19.

Border restrictions were making the procurement of contractors and some goods “a bit tricky,” said Council’s General Manager James Roncon in a statement.

“We’re currently reviewing all our projects to see which ones are likely to be affected and whether we can work around it,” he said.

