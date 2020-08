Murray-Darling Basin grant set to strengthen Menindee

Member for Parkes Mark Coulton was joined by Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt for a series of announcements and meetings in the Parkes electorate this week. Mr Coulton (right) and Mr Pitt (left) are pictured with Bourke Shire Council Mayor Barry Hollman and Brewarrina Shire Council Mayor Phillip O'Connor in Bourke on Wednesday. PICTURE: Supplied

Menindee Central School will receive a major funding boost from the Murray-Darling Basin Economic Development Program, with the awarding of a grant to promote Baarka student artworks and stimulate student career opportunities.

Minister for Resources, Water and Northern Australia Keith Pitt said the Menindee Enterprise Park will receive $268,652 for the ‘Making Tracks Program’.

“This project will provide an online retail presence and promotions, including a documentary, to promote Baarka student artworks,” Minister Pitt said in a statement.

