Pablo loves the paper

Pablo perusing the paper at his home in McGowen Street. Pablo had a brother called Maximus who also lives locally and subscribes to the Barrier Truth. PICTURE: Kym Thomas Pablo perusing the paper at his home in McGowen Street. Pablo had a brother called Maximus who also lives locally and subscribes to the Barrier Truth. PICTURE: Kym Thomas

By Craig Brealey

Parrots are really clever and if you didn’t know that already, here’s the proof.

At only five months old, Pablo the macaw has gone from learning to say “hello” to reading about what’s happening in town.

“I came in with Wednesday’s newspaper and he took it out of my hands and started to read it,” said his owner, Kym Thomas.

