Southies back in business

South Football Club faithful, Mark Keenan and President Luke Hendry, are enjoying having the club back open for business. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson South Football Club faithful, Mark Keenan and President Luke Hendry, are enjoying having the club back open for business. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Roos are open for business after the COVID-19 shutdown period and they’re keen to keep things rolling as per (almost) normal.

South Football Club President Luke Hendry said although the process of reopening had been stressful, it was worth it to have people in the club and some slight normalcy in a crazy time.

This weekend is the first weekend the South Football Club has offered a takeaway, but prior to this weekend they have had a couple of nights with the club open, which have been quite successful.

