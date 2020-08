We’re for Tex

Broken Hill export Taylor Walker is set to play his 200th AFL game this weekend. PICTURE: Kelly Barnes/AAP

By Emily Ferguson

The boy from Broken Hill who became captain of the team he barracked for as a kid plays his 200th game for the Adelaide Crows on Sunday afternoon at Adelaide Oval.

Since making his debut in round 1 of 2009, Taylor Walker has had some remarkable moments in his career and reaching the 200 game milestone is about to be added to that list of accolades.

While it’s been a very exciting week leading up to this special game, Walker said it has also been full of emotions as he reflects on the journey that got him to where he is today.

