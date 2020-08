Blaze destroys roof

Police are investigating the cause of a fire at this McGowen Street home last Saturday night in which the roof space was gutted. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Fire and Rescue crews from the Broken Hill and Broken Hill South fire stations were called to a blaze at a home in McGowen Street on Saturday night about 8.45pm.

Station Officer of the Broken Hill brigade Dean Scifleet said they were initially called to a yard fire, but upon arrival observed large volumes of flames coming from the roof of the home.

