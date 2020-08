Pandemic hits all sorts

Britt Anderson competing at the Adelaide Royal Show. PICTURE: Supplied/Angie Rickard Britt Anderson competing at the Adelaide Royal Show. PICTURE: Supplied/Angie Rickard

By Emily Ferguson

Many group sports have been largely affected by COVID-19 but so have those individual ones, such as equestrian.

Local station owner Britt Anderson has shared just how much her sport has been impacted during this pandemic.

Britt is from Cymbric Vale Station, 180 kilometres north-east of Broken Hill, and she has loved riding and competing with her horses for as long as she can remember.

