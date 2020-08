Tex joins 200 club

Taylor Walker with wife Ellie and son Hugo before his 200th on the weekend. PICTURE: Supplied Taylor Walker with wife Ellie and son Hugo before his 200th on the weekend. PICTURE: Supplied

By Peter Argent

Broken Hill Football royalty Taylor “Tex” Walker, in one of the toughest seasons in the Adelaide Crows’ history, scrambled to his 200th AFL game milestone, achieving the feat in the Sunday, August 23, Indigenous round 13 game on Adelaide Oval against the Geelong Cats.

Among the stars of Silver City football who have ventured down to the big cities to play our unique code, despite a current modest run of form, Walker has etched his own special brand on the national football landscape.

The Crows fan, a kid, was already well on his journey, playing in a North Broken Hill A grade flag in 2007 and winning All Australian honours playing for the NSW/ACT Rams at the national Under 18s championship the same year.

