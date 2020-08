Foundation Broken Hill moves to new location

Moving day at Foundation Broken Hill. PICTURE: Supplied

Foundation Broken Hill has reached an important benchmark in its 21st year and is operating from an office that is owned by the not for profit organisation.

It is now open for business in its new location at 164 Argent Street.

The former Chamber of Commerce building, which is located next to Spicer’s Office Choice, was gifted to the foundation in September last year.

