Pink success

Randall Gentle dropped $600 on a John Hinton painting to contribute to a successful Pink Fundraiser last week. He is flanked by Cec Fraser and Sophie Milne, who cropped their locks for the cause. PICTURE: Supplied Randall Gentle dropped $600 on a John Hinton painting to contribute to a successful Pink Fundraiser last week. He is flanked by Cec Fraser and Sophie Milne, who cropped their locks for the cause. PICTURE: Supplied

A fundraiser to help combat breast cancer was a huge success last week.

Cec Fraser and Sophie Milne shaved off their hair during the huge night at the Workingmen’s Club, contributing to a massive $6749 raised on the night.

