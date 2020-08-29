Week off for seniors

Outback Rugby League Referee Liaison Officer Des Rumble Outback Rugby League Referee Liaison Officer Des Rumble

By Emily Ferguson

The Outback Rugby League has pressed pause on the Senior Men’s Premiership season for this weekend after the incident in Round 5 which saw a player allegedly punch and knock out a referee.

The Outback Region’s Referees met on Sunday, August 23, and made the recommendations which included, no Senior Men’s Rugby League to be played on Saturday, 29 August.

However, juniors and a Women’s Tag Round-Robin will be held on this date at Lamb Oval, Broken Hill.

Please log in to read the whole article.