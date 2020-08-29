Fay awarded Life Membership

Fay Barraclough has been awarded with Life Membership for her 22 years of service to the Royal Flying Doctor Service Broken Hill Women’s Auxiliary.

Fay decided to join the Auxiliary after her husband and son had to utilise the services of the RFDS.

“I first became involved when my husband had a massive accident up at Tibooburra and he was flown by the Flying Doctor,” Fay said.

