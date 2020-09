Great day for golf

Broken Hill’s Ride for Sick Kids representatives, (from left) Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson and Nigel Lawrence. Absent: Trystan Summers and Nash Mitchell. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Broken Hill’s Ride for Sick Kids representatives, (from left) Mark Craven, Tim Ferguson and Nigel Lawrence. Absent: Trystan Summers and Nash Mitchell. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

The Ronald McDonald House Ride for Sick Kids may not involve Broken Hill representatives this year, but the sick kids still need support.

Despite the Ride for Sick Kids original ride plan from Melbourne to Adelaide being cancelled due to COVID-19 and our local riders not being able to partake in the replacement ride for 2020 around Kangaroo Island, local riders are doing their part to raise funds for sick kids in Ronald McDonald House Adelaide.

“Sick kids still need our help, in fact they probably need more help during these difficult times,” said Mark Craven. “Last year team Broken Hill raised over $65,000 and we’re hopeful to raise this sum again with the amazing support of the Broken Hill community.”

Please log in to read the whole article.