Health justice partnership

(Back from left) Stacy Treloar, CEO Far West Community Legal Centre and Warra Warra Legal Service; Linda Lynott, Executive Manager, Primary Health Care Service, Maari Ma; and Kendy Rogers, Service Manager, Maari Ma. (Front from left) Shannon Oates, Manager, Warra Warra; Leah Billeam, Principal Solicitor, Warra Warra; and Bernie Kemp, Manager Aboriginal Health, Maari Ma. PICTURE: Annette Northey (Back from left) Stacy Treloar, CEO Far West Community Legal Centre and Warra Warra Legal Service; Linda Lynott, Executive Manager, Primary Health Care Service, Maari Ma; and Kendy Rogers, Service Manager, Maari Ma. (Front from left) Shannon Oates, Manager, Warra Warra; Leah Billeam, Principal Solicitor, Warra Warra; and Bernie Kemp, Manager Aboriginal Health, Maari Ma. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Maari Ma and Warra Warra Legal Service yesterday entered into a partnership aimed at addressing the intersecting health and legal problems stemming from the unmet legal needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander clients.

The Health Justice Partnership, a nation-wide initiative, will see the two services work together to address unmet legal need through the provision of legal assistance to people who need it but are otherwise unlikely to access legal help.

In 2012, a landmark study in Australia established that over one-fifth of people in Australia experience three or more legal problems in a given year, many of which are associated with increased risk of physical or mental illness; and that many of them do not seek advice for these problems. However, when they do, they are more likely to seek assistance from a non-legal advisor, such as a health professional, than a lawyer.

