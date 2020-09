Full-back tackles gambling

Warrawi Gambling Help Service manager and Ex-Newcastle Knights fullback Ashley Gordon set up shop with Lifeline Gambling counsellor Greg Pearce outside Broken Hill Lifeline to promote responsible gambling and health services for those seeking help. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Ex-Newcastle Knights fullback Ashley Gordon was out speaking to locals with Lifeline yesterday to highlight gambling addiction.

Mr Gordon, who is the Manager of the Warrawi Gambling Help Service, set up outside the Broken Hill Lifeline building on Argent Street.

“Obviously Lifeline is the key service for us, but at the end of the day we’re trying to bring gambling into the conversation, just to see if there are problems which we know there are,” Mr Gordon said.

