A life devoted to our hospital

Sister Fay Newell Sister Fay Newell

By Craig Brealey

At the Cathedral on Monday, friends and colleagues of Sister Fay Newell OAM bid farewell to someone of whom it may fairly be said devoted her long and productive life to the Broken Hill Hospital.

Fay Louise Newell began her nursing training at the hospital in 1954, became sister in charge of the Women’s Medical Ward and, after retiring in 1991, returned to offer her services as a Palliative Care volunteer.

Throughout her career, she built steadily on the solid nursing training for which the Broken Hill and District Hospital was renowned, and worked for a time in Sydney and overseas.

