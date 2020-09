Club honours ‘kid from Broken Hill’

Simon Brooks Simon Brooks

Only three players in the 100-year history of the Adelaide-based Goodwood Saints have managed to play 300 senior football matches for the club.

Today, Silver City export Simon Brooks will become the fourth.

The ‘kid from Broken Hill’ was enticed to the club by A grade coach Trevor Hill prior to the 2003 season.

Please log in to read the whole article.