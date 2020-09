Distillery one step closer to production

The Tydvil Hotel's Eric Hanna and Fossey's Ginporium & Distillery's Steve Timmis are excited to see construction completely approved, after their paperwork was approved by the ATO. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

The Tydvil Hotel has ticked all boxes to build their new distillery after receiving the green light from the Australian Taxation Office.

Still finalising their producer wholesaler license through NSW Liquor and Gambling, the Tydvil’s Eric Hanna and Fossey’s Steve Timmis are more than happy to see all the paperwork completed.

An ATO license was the big hurdle they needed to jump.

