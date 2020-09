RDA engages business about support needs

Sprint Auto Parts owner Don Martin, whose main problem since the pandemic crisis began was the border issues and accessing goods for his store, said he was happy about participating in Regional Development Australia Far West’s survey of businesses. Seen pictured outside the store is employee Harry Smith. PICTURE: Annette Northey Sprint Auto Parts owner Don Martin, whose main problem since the pandemic crisis began was the border issues and accessing goods for his store, said he was happy about participating in Regional Development Australia Far West’s survey of businesses. Seen pictured outside the store is employee Harry Smith. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

Local businesses in the Far West region will have the opportunity to voice their concerns and needs directly to the state and federal governments by participating in a survey being conducted by Regional Development Australia Far West (RDAFW).

RDAFW is undertaking a second survey of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on businesses here and will lobby government for support targeted to the unique needs of businesses in this region.

They acknowledge that everyone is impacted by current world events, and whilst many businesses are going through the same challenges, understand that there are a lot of different personal and business experiences.

