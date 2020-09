Minister approves lakes project

Katharine McBride, with son Michael, rejoice as water flows into the lower Darling in March this year. Yesterday, she said Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt had rung “the death knell” for the river. PICTURE: Supplied Katharine McBride, with son Michael, rejoice as water flows into the lower Darling in March this year. Yesterday, she said Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt had rung “the death knell” for the river. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

Federal Water Minister Keith Pitt has approved measures that include the destructive Menindee Lakes Water Saving Project, but his decision will be fought all the way, according to locals.

The NSW Government’s proposal to reduce the ancient lakes to a drought reserve and to empty them as quickly as they fill has been rejected outright by the Broken Hill, Wentworth and Central Darling Shire councils.

Darling River residents have refused to attend any more meetings with State Government bureaucrats running the proposal until it can be proved that there will be any water in the river to fill the lakes.

