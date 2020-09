Inquiry chair tours Lake Menindee

Cate Faehrmann MP (centre) with Kate McBride and Darryn Clifton from the Darling River Action Group on what used to be Lake Menindee at Sunset Strip. PICTURE: Supplied Cate Faehrmann MP (centre) with Kate McBride and Darryn Clifton from the Darling River Action Group on what used to be Lake Menindee at Sunset Strip. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

If governments reckoned that the Darling River and Menindee lakes could survive the extraction of even more water then they were ignorant or deluded, says the chair of an NSW Upper House inquiry into plans for more building more dams in the north.

Cate Faehrmann yesterday finished a six-day tour of the Riverina, Murray and Western NSW.

The Greens MP and environment and water spokesperson described what she saw on the Darling River and Menindee, and Sunset Strip on the lakes, as “heartbreaking”.

