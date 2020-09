Art prize a hit

Mrs Raylee Hart (centre), her daughter Julie Hart (right) and Julie’s sister-in-law Jayne Oates took the opportunity to view the exhibition on Saturday morning at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Annette Northey Mrs Raylee Hart (centre), her daughter Julie Hart (right) and Julie’s sister-in-law Jayne Oates took the opportunity to view the exhibition on Saturday morning at the Broken Hill Regional Art Gallery. PICTURE: Annette Northey

By Annette Northey

An Adelaide artist has taken out the $20,000 Pro Hart Outback Art Prize in a year like no other, with a recording-breaking number of entries and thousands of viewers watching the online presentation.

In all, 474 artists submitted a work to the art competition. A panel of five were then tasked with the painstaking process of selecting 23 finalists, with judge Susi Muddiman OAM ultimately choosing the winners.

The Acquisitive First Prize was awarded to Margaret Ambridge of Adelaide for her compressed charcoal and raindrops on paper drawing, Struggling to Remember.

